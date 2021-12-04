Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua passes away at the age of 67

Senior Journalist Vinod Dua passed away on December 4, after battling a prolonged illness. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Delhi after his condition deteriorated. Earlier this year, the 67-year-old and his wife had contracted the COVID-19 virus after which he continued to remain ill.

His daughter, Mallika Dua took to social media to break the news of his demise. She wrote, "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall."

Vinod Dua began his career with Doordarshan and NDTV with Hindi journalism. In his later years as a journalist, he was more active on digital platforms where he spoke about the political scenario in the country on the web shows for The Wire and HW News.

His wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, who was also known as 'Chinna Dua' had passed away earlier this year in June.

Vinod Dua's cremation will be held tomorrow at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi. He is survived by two daughters - Mallika Dua and Bakul Dua.