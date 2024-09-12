Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury has passed away at 72 after a prolonged illness, PTI reported quoting party and hospital sources. He was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi, where he was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

According to the sources, the veteran leader died at 3.05 pm. The CPI(M) had said in a statement on Tuesday that the 72-year-old leader was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi. Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

(With inputs from PTI)

