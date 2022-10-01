Search icon
Veteran CPI(M) leader and ex-Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away at 68

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan played a major role in leading the CPIM to a second term in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Photo)

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a senior CPI(M) politician and former Kerala Home Minister, died on Saturday at the age of 68.

Balakrishnan was receiving treatment at Chennai's Apollo Hospital since last month. He passed away at 8 p.m. He had been battling cancer for some years and had traveled abroad for treatment.

According to party insiders, Balakrishnan's remains would be carried to his hometown of Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district for a burial on Monday.

Balakrishnan resigned as Kerala secretary of the party last month due to illness. In March, he was elected for the third time as the party's state secretary. He was regarded as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's close confidant.

 

Balakrishnan entered politics as a student. He was elected five times to the Kerala Assembly from Thalassery and served as Home and Tourism Minister in the V S Achuthanandan government from 2006 to 2011.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was supposed to embark on an overseas tour on Saturday night, has been informed that the trip has been postponed. Vijayan added in his sympathy message that Balakrishnan was like a brother to him and that he was one of the leaders who helped establish the party.

Balakrishnan is survived by his wife Vinodini and their two kids Binoy and Bineesh.

