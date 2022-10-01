Veteran CPI(M) leader and ex-Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away at 68

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Photo)

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a senior CPI(M) politician and former Kerala Home Minister, died on Saturday at the age of 68.

Balakrishnan was receiving treatment at Chennai's Apollo Hospital since last month. He passed away at 8 p.m. He had been battling cancer for some years and had traveled abroad for treatment.

According to party insiders, Balakrishnan's remains would be carried to his hometown of Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district for a burial on Monday.

Balakrishnan resigned as Kerala secretary of the party last month due to illness. In March, he was elected for the third time as the party's state secretary. He was regarded as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's close confidant.

Paid my last respects to @cpimspeak Polit Bureau Member and 3 time Kerala State Secy Thiru. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.



Com. Kodiyeri was an unyielding personality and was even jailed under MISA during the Emergency in 1975.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & CPI(M) comrades. pic.twitter.com/zFn2ZJ6ulJ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 1, 2022

Balakrishnan entered politics as a student. He was elected five times to the Kerala Assembly from Thalassery and served as Home and Tourism Minister in the V S Achuthanandan government from 2006 to 2011.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was supposed to embark on an overseas tour on Saturday night, has been informed that the trip has been postponed. Vijayan added in his sympathy message that Balakrishnan was like a brother to him and that he was one of the leaders who helped establish the party.

The demise of my dear comrade and friend Kodiyeri Balakrishnan leaves me devastated. He was an astute leader who dedicated his entire life to build the communist movement and uplift the downtrodden. He will continue to inspire us in our struggles. Red Salute, Comrade. pic.twitter.com/P5goim0gXJ October 1, 2022

Balakrishnan is survived by his wife Vinodini and their two kids Binoy and Bineesh.

