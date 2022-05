Photo: Twitter

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister Pandit Sukh Ram has passed away, his grandson said. He was 94.

Sukh Ram was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on May 7.

A Himachal Pradesh Congress leader, Sukh Ram's grandson Aashray Sharma in a Facebook post on late Tuesday night stated, "Adieu Grandfather, Now phone will not ring (Alvida Dadajee Abhi Nahi Bajegee Phone Ki Ghanti)."

However, the post did not mention when he breathed his last.