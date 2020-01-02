'Very-very bold step': IAF chief RKS Bhadauria welcomes creation of CDS post, promises to full support to Gen Rawat

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday welcomed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, calling it a bold step and promised full support of the IAF to General Bipin Rawat who took charge as India's first CDS on January 1.

Bhadauria said it is the responsibility of the three services of the Armed Forces to support the CDS.

“The creation of CDS is a very big step and a very-very bold step. The onus is really on three services now to support it fully and to make it succeed in its foundation stage and bring in the coordination, synergy, economise the effort, and really achieve everything that is desired from this post well within the time-frame specified. It will take a lot of work and we should be ready to do it and do it well,” the Air Chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bhadauria expressed confidence that the creation of the post of the CDS will help in all the efforts that are needed to bring in the proper coordination between Army, Air Force and Navy.

“IAF will fully support it and will help in all the efforts that are required to bring in the jointness at the levels that are required. There are issues with training, logistics…there are areas already identified. We have done a lot in the recent past and we need to do much more and that effort will continue,” he further said.

General Rawat took charge as CDS on Wednesday and he was accorded the guard of honour from all the three forces.

As CDS, Rawat will head Department of Military Affairs, a new department created under the Ministry of Defence.

The government on Sunday amended the Army rules to change the retirement age of tri-Service chief and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to 65 years.

The Union Cabinet had in December last year approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) having the rank of a 4-Star General. The CDS will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff in this role.

As per the charter of duties, cleared by Union Cabinet on December 24, the CDS will also be the member of the Nuclear Command Authority headed by the Prime Minister. The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective Services. CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs.