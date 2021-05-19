Very difficult for politicians, bureaucrats to accept their failure: Delhi HC

Expressing concerns over the condition of subordinate judiciary's judicial officers amid COVID-19, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that it is "very difficult for politicians and bureaucrats to accept their failure."

The court observed that the judicial officers are at risk due to their nature of duties and insisted that prima facie judicial officers should be considered equivalent to frontline workers and asked the government to consider this aspect.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh noted that three judicial officers have already died due to the viral infection. "The judicial officers' exposure is different and you should take steps for good reasons. You examine it and then decide," it told the government.

The bench also expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi government's submission that it had earlier passed an order by which the District Judges were supposed to coordinate with District Magistrates to address judicial officers' and their families' concerns. The government added that nodal officers were appointed in each district.

The Delhi Judicial Services Association has filed an application, raising certain issues including that facilities on the ground are "an eyewash". The counsel added that it may submit a representation to the Delhi Chief Secretary, who could convene a virtual meeting with the members of the association.

The bench observed: "They (judicial officers) are here because it didn't bring about any satisfactory results. It is very difficult for bureaucracy and political leaders to accept their failure or inability..This is not in their veins."

"You don't expect a judge to discharge his duty when his son, daughter, wife or any other family member is seriously ill," it told the government's counsel, insisting that the government should act on its own and should not wait for orders.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, submitted the government would consider whether judicial officers can be declared as "frontline workers".

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing the association, submitted the district nodal officers' facility is not working in case of emergency and suggested a centralised nodal officer of the Delhi government. He added that so far 852 judicial officers and staff have been infected with the virus.

Posting the matter for further hearing on May 27, the court said: "Let the Delhi government address these issues and a status report be filed."

The application by the association was filed in a pending petition by a group of lawyers seeking a coordination mechanism for judicial officers, in connection with their medical treatment, against the backdrop of the pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)