Verdict should be accepted with dignity: VHP on AIMPLB's decision to file review petition against SC judgment

This comes shortly after the AIMPLB stated that its decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict that was delivered on November 9.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 09:24 PM IST

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar on Sunday said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was not a party to the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid litigation and that statements by third parties do not stand. This comes shortly after the AIMPLB stated that its decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict that was delivered on November 9.

"This is unfortunate, it would have been better if the judgement would have been accepted with dignity. I don't see the review of the petition successfully. The decision given by the SC is final. They have lost the fight and only shadow boxing is going on," Kumar told Zee Media sources.

He said that the Supreme Court's verdict was unanimously signed by the five judges of the Bench which heard the matter and that the judgment was even accepted by the main petitioner of the case from the Muslim side.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition against the November 9 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Board's executive committee informed on Sunday after a meeting chaired in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Muslim stakeholders in the Ayodhya case have been sharply divided on the issue of going in for a review petition after the Supreme Court verdict gave the entire disputed land for temple construction and said that the Muslims would be given five acres of land 'elsewhere' in Ayodhya.

The Chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Zufar Faruqi had said that he is not in the favour of filing a review petition in the case. However, the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) convener Zafaryab Jilani, had expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and said he would study the judgment and then file a review petition. Thereby, the decision to file a review petition was taken by the AIMPLB today.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi had, too, earlier said that he was not satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, adding that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible."

Owaisi had said: "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

Owaisi called the policy of allowing a five-acre alternate land to the Muslims 'patronising'. The AIMIM president said, "We were fighting for our legal right. In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don't patronise us."

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, however, said, "We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to God that Muslims, by and large, have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think the matter should just end now."

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.

 

