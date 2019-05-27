Headlines

Venezuelan national apprehended at Delhi airport; cocaine seized

Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday arrested a Venezuelan national and seized cocaine here at Indira Gandhi International airport, according to a press release by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC).

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2019, 04:38 PM IST

Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday arrested a Venezuelan national and seized cocaine here at Indira Gandhi International airport, according to a press release by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC).

The accused was apprehended by NCB officers at Delhi airport after receiving information from a reliable source. The accused was later brought to a government hospital in New Delhi for X-ray test.

"Upon scrutinizing the test report, the doctors opined that there are foreign objects in the stomach of the accused. They further advised for the admission of the accused so that he could be treated for the expulsion of the foreign objects," NCB said in a statement.

After appropriate medication, a total of 65 capsules of cocaine were expelled from the body of the apprehended person, it added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he came to India via Addis Ababa. Foreign authorities are also being approached in relation to the matter.

Further investigation is being conducted to identify the local operatives of the syndicate. 

