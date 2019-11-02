Vehicles set ablaze, several injured in violent clash between Delhi cops, lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

A violent clash erupted between Delhi police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday, resulting in injuries to several people. Some vehicles were also set ablaze by angry lawyers who were protesting a scuffle between some police personnel and advocates over parking.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash, Delhi Police said. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy and eight jail vans were damaged. A team headed by a Special CP will probe the matter.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, a police van and some two-wheelers were seen on fire. Some other vehicles were also vandalised by the lawyers.

While the lawyers alleged that they were fired upon by police personnel, cops denied the claim, saying they were only trying to protect prisoners who were inside the lock-up.

Harender Singh, Additional DCP (North), said the scuffle was over parking between jawans of third Battalion and lawyers.

Delhi: A scuffle broke out between lawyers and Delhi police today at Tis Hazari Court. Latest visuals from the court premises. pic.twitter.com/iERGEi7nNC — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

"Some other lawyers joined too, they wanted to enter inside the lockup. They wanted to take revenge. We intervened and didn't allow lawyers to come inside. We closed lock up from inside so that not only jawans but also prisoners, scheduled to be presented before court, are not exposed to risk. When lawyers couldn't get in, they wanted to break lockup by igniting fire" Singh said.

The police official claimed that the lawyers set ablaze 2-3 bikes in a bid to open the gate in their explosion.

"But we doused the fire with the help of drinking water inside but the smoke caused suffocation inside. We made a human chain and shifted everyone to a different lockup. By being inside we tried to save the lives of not only police personnel but prisoners also," he said.

On lawyers' claim that they were fired upon, Singh said if someone received bullet injuries it will come out in the medical report.

"We received injuries. I'm proud that I sustained injuries but I saved my people," he said.

Lawyers, however, countered the police's claim.

Speaking on the cause of the scuffle, Jai Biswal, an office-bearer of Tis Hazari Bar association, said, "A police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer while he was coming to the court. When the lawyer confronted them he was ridiculed and 6 police personnel carried him inside and thrashed him. People saw this and called the police."

"SHO and local police came there but were not allowed to go inside. We informed the High Court, a team was sent there along with 6 judges but even they were not allowed to go in. When they started leaving, cops fired bullets," Biswal added.

The Bar Council of Delhi condemned the "brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police."

"We strongly condemn brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Court. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten in lockup, a high-handedness of police. They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers," KC Mittal, Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi said.

In protest against the police action, lawyers have given a call for a complete boycott of work in add district courts on Monday.

"Complete abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts on 4th November against the shooting by police on advocates in Tis Hazari Court," Dhir Singh Kasana, Secretary General of Coordination Committee Delhi district courts said.