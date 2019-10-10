Headlines

Vegetable prices soar in flood-hit Bihar

 Vegetable prices have doubled here due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 02:34 PM IST

 Vegetable prices have doubled here due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

After the rise in onion prices, the price of the rest of the vegetables has also shot up across the city. The vendors and customers are suffering vehemently due to a price hike of all vegetables.

Speaking to ANI, Shatrughan, a vegetable vendor said: "Because of the floods, the rate of vegetables has increased. Earlier, I used to sell more but due to the price hike the sale has gone down."

The consumers, on their part, have urged the government to intervene in the matter. They have also requested the state government to open 'Annapurna Scheme' like in Jharkhand, so that poor people can get proper food at a lesser price.

Meanwhile, a buyer said: "Earlier, we used to buy 3 kg tomatoes but now we are buying only 1 kg. They are being sold at Rs 60 per kg in the market from the usual rate of Rs 10-15 per kg."

He further said that the prices have doubled as compared to the past. The price of pointed gourd (parwal) is Rs 100 per kg, onion is Rs 80 per kg, Yardlong bean (bodi) is Rs 60 per kg and cauliflower is Rs 80 per kg.

"20 per cent rate has been increased in this festival season. In a day, we are spending Rs 500 on vegetables. It is very difficult to buy but it is necessity of life so we have to buy," said another buyer.

The excessive rainfall and flood-like situation in many parts of the country have affected vegetable prices. Earlier, the government had imposed a ban on the export of onions to curb and bring down its the prices in the domestic market. 

 

