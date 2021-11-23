Vegetable prices skyrocket, tomato crosses Rs 100 per kilogram

After petrol and diesel, now the rising prices of vegetables have attacked the pockets of the general public. The winter season has started and at this time, the price of vegetables has spoiled the budget of the kitchen.

Amid the sky-rocketing prices of oil and pulses, now the increase in the prices of vegetables has increased the problems of the common man.

Even the price of peas and tomatoes, which are generally cheap in winter, is also at its peak. In this season, the tomato that is generally sold at Rs 20/25 per kg is now being sold for 100 per kg. At the same time, peas are being sold at many places for 100, 150 and 200 rupees per kg.

Not only are the customers upset due to the rising prices of vegetables, but the condition of the vegetable vendors is also bad. Actually, after the increase in the price of vegetables, the sales have also come down.

Here's the average price of vegetables in Delhi per kilogram.

Peas: Rs 100

Tomato: Rs 80

Potato: Rs 30

Lady finger: Rs 80

Onion: Rs 60

Lemon: Rs 60

Spinach: Rs 40

Ginger: Rs 100

Garlic: Rs 200

Brinjal: Rs 60

Raw Banana: Rs 60

Raw papaya: Rs 60

Cabbage: Rs 60

Gourd: Rs 60

Cauliflower: Rs 60

Parwal/Patala: Rs.80

Small brinjal: Rs 60

Pumpkin: Rs 40

Bitter gourd: Rs 80

Desi Cucumber: Rs 60

Cucumber: Rs 60

Red Capsicum: Rs 400

Capsicum: Rs 120

French Beans: Rs 160

Highbreed Cucumber: Rs 60

Mushroom: Rs 60

Carrot: Rs 60

Jackfruit: Rs 60

Broccoli: Rs 300

Radish: Rs 60

Why are vegetables getting expensive?

There are several reasons behind the high prices of vegetables. Crop failure due to heavy rains in South India has led to a huge jump in the prices of tomatoes. In fact, due to the failure of tomato crop in wake of the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed.

Additionally, vegetables are not being transported on a small scale due to fuel inflation. Another major reason is the wedding season. After the festive season, the wedding season has started. In such a situation, the demand for vegetables is also increasing rapidly. Due to the increase in demand, the prices of vegetables is not coming down.