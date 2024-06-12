Twitter
Vegetable prices skyrocket across India; Onion, potato get costlier by...

The recently concluded general elections in India have coincided with a significant surge in the prices of onions and potatoes nationwide. Within a week, the cost of onions has soared drastically by 50% in the Delhi NCR market.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 01:42 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The recently concluded general elections in India have coincided with a significant surge in the prices of onions and potatoes nationwide. Within a week, the cost of onions has soared drastically by 50% in the Delhi NCR market. This surge is compounded by the already high prices of green vegetables, which are attributed to the prevailing intense heat in the region. Concurrently, the prices of potatoes have also witnessed a substantial increase.

In Delhi's markets, the price of onions has experienced a remarkable surge. On June 2, 2024, the retail price of onions stood at an average of Rs 25 to 30 per kg, but by June 9, it surged to Rs 35 to 40 per kg. Current reports on June 11 indicate that the price of good-quality onions has now reached a substantial Rs 50 per kg. Traders at Azadpur Mandi have reported prices soaring to Rs 40 per kg and anticipate further increases to Rs 50 per kg in the retail market.

Simultaneously, the escalating potato prices have drawn attention, with ordinary varieties now commanding prices of Rs 35 to 40 per kg and premium chipsona or hilly potatoes reaching Rs 45 per kg.

The upcoming Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) festival is expected to further exacerbate the situation, as the demand for onions is likely to surge throughout the country. Traders have already begun stocking up in anticipation of this heightened demand. In particular, the average wholesale price of onions at the country's largest onion market, Lasalgaon Mandi in Nashik, has surged from Rs 17 to Rs 26 per kg, while the best quality onions have breached Rs 30 per kg. Consequently, by the time these onions reach Delhi, an additional cost of Rs 5 to 7 per kg is anticipated to be added.

