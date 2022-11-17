Veer Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar to file complaint against Rahul Gandhi for insulting freedom fighter

File Photo

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, is set to file a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station in Mumbai against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "insulting" Veer Savarkar.

Savarkar talking to ANI said, "It is not the first time Rahul Gandhi and Congress have insulted Savarkar, in the past, they have insulted Savarkar, so I have decided to file a complaint against Rahul Gandhi at Shivaji Park police station."

"I will file a complaint for insulting our leader freedom fighter, Rahul Gandhi is a serial offender in the past in 2017 also he did the same thing," Ranjit Sarvarkar also added, "Congress is trying to play vote bank politics and uses the same agenda of insulting Veer Savarkar," he concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi attended Tribal Convention during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hingoli on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Rahul Gandhi said that Hindutva ideologue, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to take a pension from Britisher and worked against Congress.

"In Andaman's jail, Savarkar wrote a letter and told the British to forgive him and release him from jail. Veer Savarkar took a pension from the British, he worked against Congress. After coming out of jail he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is, he fought against the British when he was 24 years old," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said tribal leader Birsa Munda fought against the British but nowadays his ideology is being attacked by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

The Congress MP attended Tribal Convention during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hingoli on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the BJP government is continuously misusing the Constitution. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi reached Washim district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Tuesday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier in a statement.