Veer Savarkar: Facts about Indian freedom fighter, Hindutva ideologue
Savarkar became the member of the Hindu Mahasabha (Hindu Grand Assembly) and advocated the term Hindutva (Hinduness).
Veer Savarkar
Written By
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Savarkar (May 28, 1883 - February 26, 1966) an Indian freedom fighter, activist, politician, lawyer and writer. He is seen as the ideologue who articulated the political philosohy of Hindutva. He was born in Bhagpur village near Nasik.
Savarkar became the member of the Hindu Mahasabha advocated the term Hindutva (Hinduness), which was previously formulated by Chandranath Basu.
Lesser known facts about Veer Savarkar
- Savarkar was associated with India House and founded student societies including Abhinav Bharat Society, Free India Society, and launched publications that spoken of achieveing complete Indian independence through revolution.
- Savarkar published 'The Indian War of Independence' about the Indian rebellion of 1857. It was later banned by British authorities.
- In 1910, he was arrested over his associations with revolutionary group India House.
- He was sentenced to two life terms after he made a failed attempt to escape while being transported from Marseilles.
- He was taken to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
- During his sentence, Savarkar wrote a book in which he talked about Hindutva, about its pride and defined all the people descended of Hindu culture as being part of Hindutva, including the Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs.
- He was released in 1921 after he signed a plea for clemency under which he would renounce revolutionary activities.
- Savarkar served as president of Hindu Mahasabha political party and proposed the idea of India as a Hindu Nation (Hindu Rashtra).
- Savarkar opposed the Quit India Movement of 1942.
- Savarkar was accused of having a role in the cosnpiracy to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi, but was later acquitted by the court.
- Amar Chitra Katha published a comic book on him in the 1970s.
- In 2002, Port Blair airport at Andaman and Nicobar Islands was renamed Veer Savarkar International Airport.