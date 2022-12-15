Actor Veena Kapoor dead or alive? Real son Abhishek Chadda unravels new twist in Mumbai tale

Veena Kapoor: The Mumbai Police is investigating her complaint (File)

Actor Veena Kapoor, reported murdered by her son, turned out to be alive and well on Wednesday. The actor and her son approached the Mumbai Police and registered a police complaint alleging harassment on social media with the rumours of her death. Here's the truth about Mumbai's most famous murder case.

It was reported that Kapoor had been murdered by her son Sachin Kapoor over her wealth. Media reports claimed Kapoor was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat and her body was disposed of in an isolated jungle. The reported murder took place in Mumbai's posh Juhu area. Another actor claimed her son was arrested for the crime.

Many actors, including Nilu Kohli, took to Instagram and said he hit her with a bat and dumped the river in the Matheran river near the Raigarh district.

The son allegedly confessed to the murder and said he did so to grab a plot worth Rs 12 crore.

On Wednesday, Kapoor visited the Dindoshi police station and declared she wasn't dead.

The real story

Another woman named Veena Kapoor was murdered in Juhu by her son Sachin Kapoor. The man allegedly dumped the body in Matheran. However, many people though the murdered woman was in fact the actor. They even shared condolence messages on social media with the actor's photographs.

She told the police that social media reports of her death are fake. She said people on social media are insulting and defaming her son Abhishek.

She later told the media that people are sharing condolence messages without confirming the news of her death.

She said she had been receiving several calls and messages every day because of which she isn't able to concentrate on her work.

She also said she isn't getting work in the entertainment industry due to death rumours.

Her real son Abhishek Chadda told the media that he can't even think about killing his mother and that he loves her a lot. He said he fell ill because of the rumours on social media.

The murdered woman isn't his mother, he added.