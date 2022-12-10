Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Twisted tale of actress Veena Kapoor’s murder: Son bashes head of actress with baseball bat, know shocking reason

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor was allegedly murdered at the age of 74 by her son in an attempt to grab her property, said police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Twisted tale of actress Veena Kapoor’s murder: Son bashes head of actress with baseball bat, know shocking reason
Veteran actress Veena Kapoor (Photo - Twitter)

In shocking news, veteran actress Veena Kapoor’s death has been ruled as murder, and her son has been arrested by the police, being established as the prime accused in the murder case. According to the police, Kapoor’s son murdered her for property reasons.

Veena Kapoor’s son has been accused of murdering the veteran actress brutally with a baseball bat and then later disposing of her body 90 km away from her residence, in an isolated jungle. The murder took place in the posh Juhu area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and shook up the TV industry.

The shocking news of Veena Kapoor’s murder was revealed by her co-actress Nilu Kohli, who had worked with the 74-year-old performer for several years on TV and film sets. Kohli said that Kapoor’s son has been arrested and is being interrogated by the police.

Why was Veena Kapoor murdered?

Shocked and grief-stricken by the death of her friend and colleague, actress Nilu Kohli took to Instagram and revealed the story behind the twisted and brutal murder of veteran actress Veena Kapoor, allegedly by her own son.

According to the Instagram post by Nilu Kohli, Veena Kapoor was murdered by her son after he hit her on the head with a baseball bat repeatedly in a fit of rage. Kapoor later died from her injuries inside her Juhu home, and her son disposed of her body.

Veena’s body was dumped by her son in the Matheran river, near the Raigad district in Maharashtra, which is 90 km away from Mumbai. Her US-based son had an inkling of the incident and immediately alerted the authorities in Mumbai, after which her alleged murderer's son was arrested and interrogated.

The son confessed to the Mumbai police during interrogation that he wanted to grab a 12 crore plot from his mother, due to which an argument was triggered between them and he ended up killing her in a fit of rage. More details regarding the twisted killing of the elderly actress are being uncovered.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly man murders wife after she says no to sex twice in one night

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.