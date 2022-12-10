Twisted tale of actress Veena Kapoor’s murder: Son bashes head of actress with baseball bat, know shocking reason

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor (Photo - Twitter)

In shocking news, veteran actress Veena Kapoor’s death has been ruled as murder, and her son has been arrested by the police, being established as the prime accused in the murder case. According to the police, Kapoor’s son murdered her for property reasons.

Veena Kapoor’s son has been accused of murdering the veteran actress brutally with a baseball bat and then later disposing of her body 90 km away from her residence, in an isolated jungle. The murder took place in the posh Juhu area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and shook up the TV industry.

The shocking news of Veena Kapoor’s murder was revealed by her co-actress Nilu Kohli, who had worked with the 74-year-old performer for several years on TV and film sets. Kohli said that Kapoor’s son has been arrested and is being interrogated by the police.

Why was Veena Kapoor murdered?

Shocked and grief-stricken by the death of her friend and colleague, actress Nilu Kohli took to Instagram and revealed the story behind the twisted and brutal murder of veteran actress Veena Kapoor, allegedly by her own son.

According to the Instagram post by Nilu Kohli, Veena Kapoor was murdered by her son after he hit her on the head with a baseball bat repeatedly in a fit of rage. Kapoor later died from her injuries inside her Juhu home, and her son disposed of her body.

Veena’s body was dumped by her son in the Matheran river, near the Raigad district in Maharashtra, which is 90 km away from Mumbai. Her US-based son had an inkling of the incident and immediately alerted the authorities in Mumbai, after which her alleged murderer's son was arrested and interrogated.

The son confessed to the Mumbai police during interrogation that he wanted to grab a 12 crore plot from his mother, due to which an argument was triggered between them and he ended up killing her in a fit of rage. More details regarding the twisted killing of the elderly actress are being uncovered.

