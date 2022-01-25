Vedas to Metaverse: A peak into Education Ministry’s tableau for Republic Day parade

Republic Day 2022 is just around the corner and states, UTs, as well as the Centre, have readied the tableaus that will be participating in the parade on January 26. One of the most interesting tableaus in the parade will be the one representing the Ministry of Education.

The Republic Day parade is set to take place tomorrow, January 26, at Rajpath, New Delhi, and the tableau of the Ministry of Education is bound to catch several eyes because of its interesting conceptualization and design.

The Union Education Ministry has constructed the tableau for tomorrow’s parade to represent the National Education Policy (NEP), which was approved by the Centre in 2020, making it the first education policy to get approved in over 30 years in India.

The theme of the tableau is ‘Vedas to Metaverse’, according to the ministry. The tableau shows models of children conducting science experiments and wearing Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, and also showcases some of the most notable scientists from India.

Staying true to the theme, the tableau consists of a metaverse display, alongside a display dedicated to the Vedas and meditation. Education Ministry’s tableau is bound to catch some eyes with its out-of-the-box design and vibrant colours.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is set to implement a lot of changes in the education system of India, from primary to postgraduate level. NEP 2020 replaced the previous National Policy on Education, which was implemented in 1986, and aims at transforming the education system of the country by 2040.

According to the Centre, only 12 states and UTs will be allowed to display their tableaus at the Republic Day parade tomorrow. Some of these states are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir and others.