India

Vedanta’s Mobile Health Service benefits over 3300 locals, holds 120+ health camps in Odisha’s Rayagada

Since the inception of Vedanta’s MHS in May 2024, over 3,300 beneficiaries belonging to 18 villages have meanwhile reaped the healthcare benefits, while the well-equipped MHUs of Vedanta, standing ever ready to meet the exigencies, have already organised over 120 successful health camps till date.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Vedanta’s Mobile Health Service benefits over 3300 locals, holds 120+ health camps in Odisha’s Rayagada
Adhering religiously to its Community Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments, India’s largest aluminium producer, Vedanta Aluminium, has already launched its Mobile Health Service (MHS) since May this year so that it could cater to the healthcare needs of remote villages in the peripheral areas of the company’s Sijimali mines situated in southern-Odisha’s tribal-dominated Rayagada district. 

Since the inception of Vedanta’s MHS in May 2024, over 3,300 beneficiaries belonging to 18 villages have meanwhile reaped the healthcare benefits, while the well-equipped Mobile Health Units (MHUs) of Vedanta, standing ever ready to meet the exigencies, have already organised over 120 successful health camps till date.

The well-equipped MHUs armed with eligible and efficient doctors as well as paramedic staff have been conducting health check-ups, blood sugar tests, etc, and also distributing medicines free of cost. Besides, regular health camps are being held for creating awareness among the villagers along with taking preventive measures. 

Lauding such an initiative, accredited local ASHA worker Mrs Basanti Bagh in her reactions said, “Vedanta’s MHUs have been rendering yeoman service in the healthcare sector here by providing essential medical service that is a dire need in this remote pockets inhabited by the poor, hapless and ignorant rural folks.” 

Ambapadar villager Sakar Majhi in his reactions said, “Such a move is highly praiseworthy for which I would like to thank a lot to the Vedanta, because its MHU is a boon to us.”

Notably, Vedanta’s Mobile Health Unit (MHU) is a testimony of the company’s CSR commitments towards the state following which more than two lakh people hailing from more than 100 villages across Odisha have been benefitted till date. 

Moreover, Vedanta Aluminium has taken a solemn pledge for the developments in the fields of Odisha’s health, education, employment, rural infrastructure, and sports sectors at the grassroots level. Thus, Vedanta Aluminium has been playing a pivotal role in Odisha’s socio-economic growth.

