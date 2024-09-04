Vedanta props up rural education in Odisha; over 4,000 students of 50+ schools doled out study kits

By equipping the students now with the essential study supplies, such an intervention of Vedanta Aluminium has resulted in a remarkable increase in school attendance.

Adhering to its commitment towards promoting quality education in the remote areas of Odisha, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, distributed school kits to more than 4,000 students across 50+ schools in areas surrounding Kuraloi and Sijimali mines in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Rayagada, Kalahandi and Jharsuguda districts.

Each study kit includes a school bag, a water bottle, a notebook, a geometry box, and various other stationery items so that the school kit could cater to the educational needs of the beneficiary students.

In his reactions, Janmejaya Sabar, Headmaster, Kathaghara High School, expressed, “I appreciate Vedanta Aluminium for providing the students with study materials. Most of our students encounter lack of resources that hamper their basic education in the long run. These kits will make a big difference by encouraging the students to pursue their schooling.”

Prominent among the villages, coming under Vedanta’s Kuraloi coal mine area periphery, where the school kits have been distributed are: Kudaloi in Kudaloi GP; Piplimal, Liakhai, Ujalpur and Ulap in Piplimal GP; Banjari, Grindola, Chaurimahul and Bartap in Banjari GP; and Ward No. 17 in Belpahar Municipality limits.

Similarly, prominent among the schools, coming under Vedanta’s Sijimali coal mine area periphery in adjoining Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, where the kits have been distributed to the school-goers are: Naknudi School, Govt Primary School (PS) Mohangiri, Govt PS Kathaghora, Govt PS Melghara, Kathaghara PS, Govt Upper Primary School (UPS) Gunpur, Govt PS Saisurmi, Govt High School (HS) Gunpur, Govt Ranpur PS, Tunbheigada PS, Govt PS Ushamaska, Govt PS Madanguda, Govt UPS Chubadi, Govt PS Khakesh, Govt PS Bhatarsuing, Govt UPS Tarapadar, Govt PS Salipadar, Govt PS Gokulama, Govt PS Semalpadar, Boring UPS, Dumepadar PS, Ladakhaman PS, Bhitasunger PS, Malipadar PS, Sagabari UPS, Sunger UPS, and Trinathdev HS.

Pertinent to note that, this initiative is part of Vedanta’s broader mission to enhance educational access in pockets surrounding the company’s operations in rural areas.

Need to be mentioned that, Vedanta Aluminium is committed to driving community development through strategic initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture.

Besides, the company conducts health camps through its mobile health unit, a door-step health service for free medical check-ups and healthcare awareness in rural Odisha.

Notably, the school children, residing in the hinterlands surrounding Kuraloi and Sijimali, lack access to proper school supplies following which their learning process gets hindered abysmally. These efforts underline the company's commitment to positively impact lives within and beyond its operational areas. Through close collaboration with the local authorities, welfare organisations, and community members, Vedanta Aluminium is actively contributing to Odisha's socio-economic transformation.