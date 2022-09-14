Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant: Shinde govt at receiving end after Gujarat bags Rs 1.5-lakh crore deal

The Maharashtra opposition criticised the Shinde-led administration for losing out on the Vendanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, which was announced to be located in Gujarat. The company moved its facility from Maharashtra to Gujarat, according to Balasaheb Thorat, the revenue minister in the previous Maharashtra administration, who claimed that something "sinister" happened.

He continued by asking what Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Shinde done to retain the project in Maharashtra. Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader, asserted that the Foxconn agreement had nearly been completed by the Uddhav Thackeray administration.

Raj Thackeray, the head of the MNS, however, demanded an investigation into the events that led to Gujarat being chosen as the site for India's first semiconductor plant. The investors prioritised Maharashtra, according to Raj Thackeray, but the deal reaching Gujarat is serious and not a good sign.

Aaditya Thackeray, a former minister in Maharashtra, expressed his shock at the situation on Tuesday, noting that Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government had nearly finalised the agreement while the new Maharashtra government was taking credit for bringing the project to Maharashtra. According to Aaditya Thackeray, "The current dispensation has lost the confidence of potential investors, so such major projects are not coming here ."

With a groundbreaking investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore from one of the world's largest mining company Vedanta and Foxconn, a leader in Taiwanese electronics manufacturing, the country's first semiconductor facility would be constructed in Gujarat.

The 60:40 joint venture between Vedanta and Foxconn will construct a semiconductor fabrication unit, a display fabrication unit, and a semiconductor assembling and testing facility on a 1000-acre tract of land in the Ahmedabad region.

(With inputs from PTI)