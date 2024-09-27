Twitter
India

Vedanta Aluminium introduces Ayush Ministry’s “Swarna Prasan” initiative in Odisha’s Kalahandi; to be extended to Rayaga

Under the guidance of Government of Odisha, Secretary of Ministry of Ayush and other government officials,Vedanta Aluminium is now supporting the programme in Kalahandi district, while the company further plans to extend support to adjacent Rayagada and Koraput districts.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:07 PM IST

Vedanta Aluminium introduces Ayush Ministry’s “Swarna Prasan” initiative in Odisha’s Kalahandi; to be extended to Rayaga
Remaining committed to initiatives that positively impact the lives of the community as well as creating long-term health benefits for children and their families, India’s largest aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium today announced its partnership with the Ministry of Ayush’s “Swarna Prasan” initiative by reaching out to 500 students of Manikeshwari High School and Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters town of Kalahandi in Odisha. Under the guidance of Government of Odisha, Secretary of Ministry of Ayush and other government officials,Vedanta Aluminium is now supporting the programme in Kalahandi district, while the company further plans to extend support to adjacent Rayagada and Koraput districts.

Speaking at the special event, Dr Ayodhyanath Behera, District Assistant Medical Officer, emphasized, “Swarna Prasan is a time-tested Ayurvedic practice and its benefits in boosting immunity and cognitive function in children are well-documented. Vedanta Aluminium’s support in bringing such impactful health interventions to underserved regions is commendable.” Today’s significant event was attended by Dr. Ayodhyanath Behera, District Assistant Medical Officer (DAMO), Dr. Kshtera Kand, Dr. Chandrabhanu and Dr. Rajkumar Meher - Assistant Medical Officers (AMOs) all serving in Kalahandi district. Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO - Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Through our collaboration with the Government of Odisha and the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to expand and strengthen existing government schemes for the holistic development of communities. The ‘Swarna Prasan’ programme reflects our dedication to improving child health while respecting community values.”

“At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe that investing in the well-being and development of children is crucial, and we are eager to witness the positive transformations this partnership will bring, shaping future generations and uplifting families across the region," Mr Gupta added. Mr. Nitin Kumar Tiwari, COO - Bauxite Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Through our partnership with the Government of Odisha and the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to expand the Swarna Prasan programme to benefit 30,000 children, from infants to 16-year-olds, across Koraput, Kalahandi, and Rayagada within 2024.

This initiative reflects our commitment to improving child health and supporting community development in the region.” Expressing his gratitude, Dharmendra Pradhan, Headmaster, said, “Vedanta, is not only enhancing the health of our students but also educating the community about traditional wellness practices. We are grateful to Vedanta's unwavering support towards the holistic development of children in the region”.

Notably, “Swarna Prasan”, an ancient Ayurvedic practice, involves administering gold particles mixed with honey and ghee to children. This combination is believed to enhance memory, boost immunity, and improve overall health, ensuring holistic development during critical growth phase. Also pertinent to note that, the people residing in this region have been reposing their trust in the healing powers of Ayurveda and natural remedies since long. Need to be mentioned that, this programme reflects Vedanta's continued focus on community-centric efforts ensuring that children receive opportunities for improved health and well-being through sustainable and scientifically-backed interventions. Vedanta Aluminium is committed to driving community development through strategic initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture.

These initiatives underline the company's commitment to positively impacting lives within and beyond its operational areas. Through close collaboration with local authorities, welfare organisations, and community members, Vedanta Aluminium actively contributes towards the socio-economic transformation of Odisha.

