VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala chief minister with full Council of Ministers today

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Central Stadium in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. This comes after the Congress-led United Democratic Front returned to power in the state following a decade-long gap as it secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Kerala assembly election.

VD Satheesan is set to take oath as the chief minister of Kerala at 10 am on Monday (May 18), along with his full Council of Ministers, after formally announcing the complete list of cabinet members on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Central Stadium in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. This comes after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power in the state following a decade-long gap as it secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Kerala assembly election.

On Sunday, Satheesan met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and submitted the list of ministers to be sworn in along with him. Addressing a press conference later, Satheesan said a full cabinet would take oath alongside the chief minister after nearly six decades in Kerala. "The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow at 10 am. Along with the chief minister, the full cabinet will take the oath together after nearly six decades. The Indian Union Muslim League has already announced its nominees. Among the 63 Congress MLAs, there are many deserving leaders. Several deserving leaders have also been left out and remain outside the cabinet. There is sadness and difficulty in that. Various limitations, criteria, and social realities led to such decisions," Satheesan said at the presser.

The 20-member cabinet announced by Satheesan includes senior leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji, VE Abdul Gafoor, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi, and OJ Janeesh. The CM-designate also confirmed the holders of key assembly positions, saying that Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker.

Kerala assembly election 2026

The UDF secured a historic and massive victory in the 2026 Kerala assembly election, bringing an end to the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Led by the Indian National Congress, which won 63 seats, the alliance achieved a landslide majority by winning a total of 102 seats in the 140-member legislative assembly. The LDF won 35 seats and the BJP managed to win three seats.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).