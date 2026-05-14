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VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

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VD Satheesan to become Kerala’s next CM, KC Venugopal shares first reaction after being sidelined

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal welcomed VD Satheesan’s appointment as Kerala’s next Chief Minister, ending an 11-day leadership deadlock after the UDF’s assembly election win.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 14, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

VD Satheesan to become Kerala’s next CM, KC Venugopal shares first reaction after being sidelined
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Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has welcomed the party high command’s decision to appoint VD Satheesan as Kerala’s next Chief Minister, putting an end to days of speculation following the recent state assembly elections. The announcement comes 11 days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive victory, ending a decade of Left rule in Kerala.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Venugopal said, 'The final decision has come, and the Congress high command decided VD Satheesan as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Kerala government. I am welcoming that decision wholeheartedly.'

Public Mandate and Party Unity

Venugopal praised the electorate for delivering a 'big verdict' in favour of the UDF and expressed confidence that the new government would live up to the expectations of the people. 'Certainly, we are totally behind the government of Kerala,' he added, underlining the party’s collective commitment to supporting Satheesan’s leadership.

The decision follows a period of internal deliberations within the Congress, during which several senior leaders and members of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) consulted the party high command in Delhi. The discussions aimed to balance the interests of party factions, alliance partners, and grassroots workers.

Satheesan Secures Broad Support

VD Satheesan, who represents the Paravur constituency, emerged as the consensus choice after competing with senior party figures including KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. While Venugopal was considered a frontrunner in sections of the high command, Satheesan ultimately gained wider support from the party, allied groups such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress (Joseph), and rank-and-file workers who influenced the leadership decision.

Party leaders highlighted that Satheesan’s selection reflected a combination of public sentiment and internal consensus-building. His reputation for accessibility and organisational skills reportedly helped consolidate support across different factions.

Moving Forward

With the leadership question resolved, the Congress-led UDF is expected to swiftly take charge of governance in Kerala. Venugopal’s endorsement signals party unity and a commitment to backing the new administration as it implements its policy agenda.

The appointment of VD Satheesan marks a significant moment for Kerala politics, promising continuity and stability within the Congress-led alliance while fulfilling the promises made to voters during the election campaign.

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