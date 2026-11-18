The Centre has issued new guidelines for district-level ombudspersons under the VB-G RAM G Act. Here's how rural workers can file complaints and seek redressal.

The Ministry of Rural Development has issued fresh guidelines for the appointment and functioning of ombudspersons and appellate authorities under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025. The new framework aims to strengthen grievance redressal, improve transparency and ensure accountability in the implementation of the rural employment programme.

Under the guidelines, every district will have a dedicated ombudsperson to address complaints from rural workers concerning job cards, employment opportunities, wage payments, delay compensation, worksite facilities, muster rolls and denial of statutory entitlements.

The mechanism will also cover complaints relating to discrimination, harassment and violations of workers' rights, particularly those involving women and vulnerable groups.

But what exactly will the new grievance redressal mechanism do, who can approach an ombudsperson and how will complaints be monitored? Here is an explainer.

What is the role of an ombudsperson under the VB-G RAM G Act?

An ombudsperson will serve as an independent district-level authority responsible for receiving and addressing grievances related to the implementation of the rural employment programme.

The authority will look into complaints involving:

- Issues related to job cards and denial of employment.

- Delays or irregularities in wage payments.

- Non-payment of delay compensation.

- Lack of essential facilities at worksites.

- Discrepancies in muster rolls.

- Denial of statutory entitlements.

- Discrimination, harassment and violations of workers' rights.

The objective is to provide rural workers with an accessible platform to raise complaints and seek corrective action without having to depend entirely on the administrative machinery responsible for implementing the scheme.

Who can be appointed as an ombudsperson?

The Ministry has expanded the pool of eligible candidates for appointment as district-level ombudspersons.

People with professional experience in the following fields can now be considered:

- Rural development

- Public administration

- Law

- Academics

- Social work

- Management

The guidelines have also revised provisions concerning the tenure and remuneration of ombudspersons.

The broader eligibility criteria are intended to bring people with diverse professional backgrounds and relevant experience into the grievance redressal system.

## How will workers file and track complaints?

The new framework provides for a dedicated digital platform to make the grievance redressal process more accessible and transparent.

Through the platform, complaints can be registered online and tracked during different stages of their examination.

It will also facilitate:

- Online registration and tracking of complaints.

- Recording of proceedings.

- Uploading of decisions and awards.

- Monitoring of action taken on complaints.

The use of geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs during field visits will further strengthen documentation and help improve transparency.

This means that field-level inspections and related evidence can be recorded more systematically, making it easier to monitor the handling of grievances.

How will social audits strengthen accountability?

Social audits are an important accountability mechanism through which rural communities can examine the implementation of government programmes and identify irregularities.

Under the new framework, findings from social audits will complement individual complaints received by ombudspersons.

This will help authorities identify patterns of discrepancies, examine possible violations and take corrective action.

The Ministry has stated that the grievance redressal framework will work alongside other accountability measures under the VB-G RAM G programme, including digital monitoring, public disclosure and social audits.