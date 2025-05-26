On this day, married women fast for three days and perform various rituals as part of the Vat Savitri Puja. They draw symbolic images of a banyan tree, Savitri, Satyavan, and Yamraj using sandalwood paste and rice on walls or floors.

Vat Savitri Vrat is an important festival celebrated by married women in India. Observed on the Amavasya tithi in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, this auspicious occasion is marked by fasting and prayers for the long and healthy life of husbands. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat is being celebrated today, 26 May 2025.

On this day, married women fast for three days and perform various rituals as part of the Vat Savitri Puja. They draw symbolic images of a banyan tree, Savitri, Satyavan, and Yamraj using sandalwood paste and rice on walls or floors. Dressed in new clothes and adorned with jewellery, they offer prayers to Lord Yama, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati.

Women also walk around a banyan tree, tying a protective thread around it while praying for their husbands’ long lives and prosperity.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Date and Timings

Jyeshtha Amavasya begins: Monday, 26 May 2025, at 12:12 PM

Jyeshtha Amavasya ends: Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at 8:31 AM

Significance of Vat Savitri Vrat

According to Hindu mythology, Savitri’s unwavering devotion and prayers brought her husband, Satyavan, back to life from Yamraj. To honour her dedication and love, married women observe this vrat, symbolising their prayers for the long lives of their husbands.

