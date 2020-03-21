Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test negative for coronavirus after attending party with COVID-19 positive Kanika Kapoor

National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection. The test results for her son, Dushyant Singh, too have come negative, it was confirmed. However, as a precautionary measure, Raje and her son will continue to be in self-isolation for 15 days, she said.

Taking to her official handle on Twitter, Vasundhara Raje said, "After conducting a Covid-19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days."

She added, "A lot of you checked up on me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers & good wishes. They are what keep me going!"

Her son, Dushyant Singh, Member of Parliament (MP) from Jhalawar-Baran also confirmed on Twitter that his test results had come back negative.

"My COVID-19 report has come back negative, but as a precaution, I am currently in isolation and following all health-related instructions," Dushyant posted, adding, "I express my gratitude to all those who were concerned about my health and continued to take good care of me, including those in my parliamentary constituency Jhalawar-Baran. My thanks also to all the doctors and the entire team of the AIIMS hospital."

The test was necessitated as it was reported earlier that Vasundhara Raje had on March 15 attended a party with Kanika Kapoor, a popular Bollywood singer who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The other few people who attended the party were Vasundhara Singh, the wife of UP Health Minister Jayapratap Singh; Vinayak, son of Dushyant Singh, Niharika Raje, the wife of Dushyant Singh, Adil Ahmed, interior designer, extremely close to Vasundhara Raje and nephew of UP leader Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, and Neha Prasad, the wife of Congress leader Jitin Prasad.

Kanika Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. She has been booked for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant as she allegedly endangered others by attending events when she was advised self-quarantine after her return from the United Kingdom.