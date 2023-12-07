Headlines

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

Karni Sena chief murder: Wife files complaint; Ashok Gehlot, DGP named in FIR, here's why

Viral video: Woman's gravity-defying handstand on a moving helicopter stuns internet

Rs 17 crore lehenga, jewellery worth Rs 90 crore, LCD invitations: Inside India's most expensive wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

5 benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar every day

Bowlers with hat-trick in IPL history

7 natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

HomeIndia

India

Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

Speaking to reporters at the airport after arriving in the national capital, Raje, who secured a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency, said, "I have come to visit my daughter-in-law."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the continuing suspense over who the BJP top brass turns to as its chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan, after the party returned to the helm on the back of a landslide mandate, former CM and stalwart leader Vasundhara Raje arrived in the national capital on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to reporters at the airport after arriving in the national capital, Raje, who secured a fresh term in the Assembly from the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency, said, "I have come to visit my daughter-in-law."

The BJP, which wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats for which polling was conducted on November 25, is yet to pick its chief ministerial candidate for the state.

Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister of the state; Diya Kumari, who has been elected MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are believed to be among the top contenders for the post. The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month.

The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

The saffron party is scheduled to convene a Parliamentary party meeting at Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex on Thursday, amid the suspense over the selection of chief ministers for the three heartland states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with all the BJP MPs from these three states, will be present at the meeting.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    90-30-50 meal plan: Know health benefits, side effects of this diet method

    Affordable and Trendy: Laptop Cases Under Rs 500 on Amazon

    Experience ultimate comfort with luxurious recliners on Amazon

    PM XI vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's out of box attempt at catching Shan Masood's straight drive leaves fans astonished

    Big update on Telangana CM as Congress set to form govt in state

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE