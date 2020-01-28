Vasant Panchami 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS and quotes to send your loved ones on Saraswati puja

Vasant Panchami is a day celebrated to honour the goddess of knowledge, learning, music, art, and science, Goddess Saraswati.

Vasant Panchami is a day celebrated to honour the goddess of knowledge, learning, music, art, and science, Goddess Saraswati.

Vasant means 'spring' and Panchami means 'fifth day' that means this festival falls on the fifth day of the spring season.





According to Hindu Mythology, people worship Goddess Saraswati in order to get enlightened with knowledge, to get rid of lethargy, sluggishness, and slumber.

Saraswati is considered the goddess of literature, art, and music.

On this day, you will find women clad in traditional yellow saris offering flowers, children participating in cultural programs and families sharing prasad.

Clay idols of the goddess with a crescent moon on the brow, riding a swan or seated on a lotus flower with flowers, fruits, and sweets placed as offerings before it can be seen in various Puja Pandal.

Customary khichdi (a mixture of rice and lentils) is the traditional prasad for Saraswati Puja.

Here are a few quotes, WhatsApp wishes, SMS for your loved ones...

1. Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami!

2. इस वसंत पंचमी मां सरस्वती आपको हर वो विद्या दे जो आपके पास नहीं है, जो है उस पर चमक दे जिससे आपकी दुनिया चमक उठे। वसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा की शुभकामनाएं.

3. Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Saraswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De. Happy Basant Panchami…

4. May Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom.

May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you.

May the power of knowledge light up your life and Godess Saraswati's blessings shine on you.



4. Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass the life's tests with ease.

6. The creative power resides in all of us. May Ma Saraswati keep illuminating this flame and bless you in abundance.

7. May the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family.

8. Saraswati Namastubhyam

Varade Kaama Roopini

Vidhyarambam Karishyami

Siddhir Bavatu Me Sadha

9. The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent; A song on every lip; reminding one of yore; Nature at its very best, charting a new course; The flowers bloom, let's a romance to the core! Happy Basant Panchami!

10. Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee!Vidhyarambham Karishyami,Sidhir bhavathu mey sada ! Happy Saraswati Jayanti

11. Kitabo Ka Sath Ho, Pen Par Hath Ho Copiya Aapke Pas Ho, Padhai Din Raat Ho Jindagi Ke Har Imtehan Me Aap Pass Ho...!!!" "Wish U Happy Basant Panchami

12. On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you Wear yellow and bloom life mustard fields; Fly Kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy; And burn evils like Holika pyre. Happy Basant Panchmi 2020.

13. May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Vasant Panchami!

14. Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; Worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, And share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!