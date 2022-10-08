Varna, caste system is thing of past, should be forgotten: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stated on Friday that everyone who is concerned with society's well-being should proclaim that the "Varna" and "Jaati" (caste) systems are obsolete.

Speaking at a book launch event, Bhagwat said, "Concepts of 'Varna' and 'Jaati' (caste) should be forgotten. Today, if someone asks about it, everyone thinking in the interest of society should tell that 'Varna' and 'Jaati' (caste) system is a thing of the past and should be forgotten." Earlier on Wednesday, Bhagwat had asserted that endangering minorities is "neither the nature of the Sangh nor Hindus," and that the RSS has resolved to support fraternity.

Notably, opposition parties like Congress have charged RSS with attempting to split society and incite conflict between people.

Bhagwat had said, "Scare-mongering is done among minorities that there is a danger to them because of us or Hindus. This has not happened in the past, nor will it happen in future. This is neither the nature of Sangh nor of the Hindus." speaking on the occasion of the Vijayadashmi festival in this location, where mountaineer Santosh Yadav was the chief guest. This has never occurred before and it will never occur again. Neither the Sangh nor Hindus are inclined toward this. He had stated that the type of Hindu society that is required "neither threatens nor gets threatened."

"Self-defence and defence of our own become a duty for everyone against those who spread hatred, commit injustice and atrocity, and engage in acts of hooliganism and enmity towards society. `Neither threatens nor gets threatened`, this kind of Hindu society is the need of the present times. This is not anti-anybody. Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace," He had stated.

(With inputs from ANI)