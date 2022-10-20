Varanasi: Who is Basit Kalam Siddiqui, ISIS operative and publisher of Voice of Khurasan arrested in UP?

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Varanasi news: NIA arrested Basit after conducting raids in Delhi and Varanasi (File)

In a major breakthrough for the National Investigation Agency, an operative of the ISIS' Voice of Hind module was arrested in Varanasi on Wednesday. The alleged terrorist, Basit Kalam Siddiqui, 24, was arrested over the allegations of radicalizing and recruiting youngsters for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and waging war against India through acts of terrorism.

NIA said in a statement that Siddiqui was in touch with the terror group in Afghanistan and was deeply involved in content creation related to ISIS propaganda.

They said the man would publish and distribute such content via the magazine called Voice of Khurasan be published.

The 24-year-old was allegedly involved in the making of black powder, an explosive.

He would also impart training to make IEDs on his Telegram groups to various youths, inspiring them to hit civilian targets.

NIA said Basit Kalam Siddiqui was preparing to migrate to Afghanistan to join ISIS in combat.

NIA found IEDs, explosives, phones, laptops and pen drives.

The agency also found several hand-written notes as to his alleged terror designs.

NIA arrested Basit after conducting raids in Delhi and Varanasi.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.