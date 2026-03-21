UP Shocker: Varanasi student shot dead on campus, father demands encounter of accused; Protests erupts in college, teachers attacked

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INDIA
a student from Varanasi was shot dead on a college campus in a broad daylight. The deceased has been identified as Surya Pratap Singh, who was a BA fourth semester student at Uday Pratap College, hailing from Dubaiitha village in Saidpur tehsil of Ghazipur district and was living in Varanasi.
In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old student from Varanasi was shot dead on a college campus in a broad daylight. The deceased has been identified as Surya Pratap Singh, who was a BA fourth semester student at Uday Pratap College, hailing from Dubaiitha village in Saidpur tehsil of Ghazipur district and was living in Varanasi for his studies
As India Today reported, a fellow student identified as Manjeet Chauhan allegedly opened fire on Surya in a corridor of the social sciences faculty building at around 11 AM on Friday. The attacker allegedly fired four rounds, targeting Singh’s head and chest, and fled the incident site. He also discarded the pistol in a nearby garbage dump, which was later recovered the weapon. Soon after Surya was rushed to a private hospital in Maldahiya and later referred to the BHU Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment.
Following the incident, Singh’s father refused to perform last rites of son and demanded encounter of the accused. Surya Pratap Singh was the only son to his parents, Rishidev Singh and Kiran Singh, both employees at Atulanand School. He is survived by two sisters.
Protests erupted in the college campus, with several vehicles damaged and three teachers were attacked. The main gate of college was shut, and heavy police was deployed. Police said that the shooting was the result of a personal dispute between two students. Case against the accused has been registered and investigation is ongoing.