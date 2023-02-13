Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Varanasi, Pune and 20 more ‘smart cities’ to be ready by March: What is Centre’s Smart Cities Mission?

The Centre has announced that 22 cities selected under the government’s Smart Cities Mission will be ready by March, making them citizen friendly and sustainable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

Varanasi, Pune and 20 more ‘smart cities’ to be ready by March: What is Centre’s Smart Cities Mission?
What is Smart Cities Mission 2015? (Representational image)

In a major milestone for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, it has announced that the first 22 cities – including Agra, Varanasi, Pune, and more – under the Smart Cities Mission are expected to be ready by March 2023.

The Centre said that the new smart cities will pave way for a citizen-friendly and sustainable environment in these areas for the residents. The remaining 78 cities under the Smart Cities Mission will be completed in the next 3-4 months, according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The 22 cities which are set to be completed by next month under this mission are as follows - Bhopal, Indore, Agra, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Ranchi, Salem, Surat, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Kakinada, Pune, Vellore, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Madurai, Amaravati, Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur.

An Urban Affairs Ministry official told PTI, “We will complete 22 smart cities by March as projects in these cities are in the final stages. In the next three-four months, we will be completing the project works of the remaining cities.”

What is Smart Cities Mission?

The Smart Cities Mission was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015 with an overall budget of over Rs 7.2 lakh crore. A total of 100 cities were selected under this program of the Centre in order to make them more citizen-friendly and sustainable.

The 100 cities that have been made a part of the Smart Cities Mission of the Centre were selected for redevelopment through four rounds of competition conducted between January 2016 and June 2018. Now, the redevelopment in several of these cities is complete.

According to the ministry, the mission's objective is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give its citizens a decent quality of life and a clean and sustainable environment, besides adopting "smart solutions" to various issues.

The Centre believes that the redevelopment and sustainability in these cities are set to have a rub-off effect on the cities and areas surrounding these ‘smart cities’. Some other cities which have been selected under the Smart Cities Mission are Delhi, Dehradun, Ranchi, Chandigarh, and Srinagar.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 concludes, receives investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Lunchbox, Pagglait producer Guneet Monga marries Sunny Kapoor in traditional Sikh wedding
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to have a grand wedding in Udaipur on this date, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.