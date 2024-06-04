Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: PM Modi vs Congress's Ajay Rai, who will win?

For the third time, Prime Minister Modi is running from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections. He emerged victorious in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has fielded Ajay Rai against PM Modi on this seat. The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).