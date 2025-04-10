According to details, the proposed 760-kilometer-long bullet train project will pass through major cities, including Buxar, Ara, Patna, Gaya, Dhanbad, Asansol, Durgapur, and Burdwan, covering the distance in just two hours.

Indian Railways is taking significant strides in its vision for high-speed travel with the Varanasi–Patna–Howrah Bullet Train project. This corridor aims to provide ultra-fast connectivity between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Howrah in West Bengal, forming a crucial part of India’s expanding high-speed rail network.

The proposed 760-kilometer route will pass through major cities such as Buxar, Ara, Patna, Gaya, Dhanbad, Asansol, Durgapur, and Burdwan, covering the entire distance in just two hours. According to project details, route will include about 260 km of elevated tracks within Bihar.

Currently, the project is in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, with surveys underway to finalize land requirements and determine the precise route. Once completed, the Varanasi-Howrah High-Speed Rail Corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enhancing connectivity between these key cities.

Reports suggest the bullet train will achieve a top speed of 350 km/h, with travel durations varying between just over two hours and up to four hours, according to different projections. Planned stations along the elevated route include Buxar, Patna, Gaya, Asansol, Dhanbad, Durgapur, and Howrah, with Ara and Nawada being considered additional stops.

While Indian Railways has not yet announced an official launch date, the route is expected to become operational by mid-2027. Survey work in Bihar has reportedly been completed, and land acquisition is underway, pending final approval from Indian Railways to commence construction.