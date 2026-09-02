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Varanasi Flood Alert: Ganga crosses warning mark, boat operations suspended

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the river in the district was recorded at 70.29 metres, against the warning level of 70.26 metres.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Varanasi Flood Alert: Ganga crosses warning mark, boat operations suspended
Varanasi Flood Alert: Ganga crosses warning mark, boat operations suspended (Source: ANI)
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The torrential downpour across northern India has triggered flood-like situations along major river basins, with the water level of the Ganga river crossing the warning mark in Varanasi. In view of the situation, the district administration has suspended all boat operations and stepped up monitoring of flood-affected areas, officials said on Wednesday. 

Varanasi flood alert

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the river in the district was recorded at 70.29 metres, against the warning level of 70.26 metres. The danger level is 71.26 metres, while the highest flood level has been fixed at 73.90 metres, as reported by PTI. 

The administration has urged devotees and residents not to venture onto the ghats or into areas with strong currents. The situation is being closely monitored following the rise in the water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers. The waterlogging and flooding in areas along the Varuna are also being monitored in the areas. 

What is the situation right now?

As per PTI reports, around 11 localities and wards in Varanasi have been partially affected by flooding in the Varuna river, impacting 328 families comprising 1,388 people, officials said. Authorities are making arrangements to shift affected families to safer locations as needed and have put relief and rescue measures in place. Thirteen relief camps have been set up across the district, with 935 people from 219 affected families currently taking shelter there. District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar directed officials to remain alert and closely monitor the affected areas, while ensuring the immediate evacuation of residents whenever necessary.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal also directed police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to maintain round-the-clock vigil in flood-hit areas and respond promptly to any emergency.

What happened so far

On Tuesday, heavy overnight rainfall triggered flood-like conditions across parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In Dehradun, the swollen Tamasa River flooded parts of the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple premises, while heavy rains also caused the Ganga and Yamuna to rise in Prayagraj and the Ganga to swell in Varanasi, affecting low-lying areas. Dehradun shut all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 as a precaution following an Orange alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain and lightning. In Rishikesh, the Ganga rose due to rainfall in the Garhwal hills but remained below the warning mark. SDRF, Water Police and disaster-response teams have been deployed at major ghats, with authorities urging people to stay away from riverbanks and strong currents.

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