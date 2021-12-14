Varanasi visit Day 2: PM to chair conclave with chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states

The second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi will be jam-packed with several programmes scheduled for the day. PM Modi on Tuesday will participate in a conclave of chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states and attend anniversary celebrations at a yoga foundation and meditation centre.

The conclave of chief ministers from 12 BJP-ruled states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland is scheduled for the day to discuss governance-related matters.

During the conclave, the chief ministers of these BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good governance before PM Modi. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also attend the 98th-anniversary celebration of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at around 3:30 pm, PMO informed.

All the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple today. The chief ministers of all these BJP-ruled states are also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

On the first day of his visit to the parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, built at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. On late Monday night, PM Modi also visited the Varanasi railway station, as part of his efforts to inspect key development works in the city.