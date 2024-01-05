Varanasi court to rule today on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

Headlines

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'behaving like fugitive' after AAP chief skips ED summons

Chinese media praises India's economic policies, diplomatic achievements under PM Modi

Narayana Murthy reveals why he never allowed his wife Sudha Murty to join Infosys, says 'I was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

Narayana Murthy reveals why he never allowed his wife Sudha Murty to join Infosys, says 'I was...'

Viral video: Pakistani man's incredible rendition of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' wins hearts online

8 ways to increase Vitamin D levels during winters

Rajasthan Royals players who have won IPL trophy with KKR

9 times Irrfan Khan inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky argues with Ankita for holding Munawar's hand, hugging him, says 'tu usse baat nahi karegi...'

HomeIndia

India

Varanasi court to rule today on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had earlier urged the court not to make its report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Varanasi court is likely to decide Friday on making the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex public and providing copies of it to the Hindu and Muslim sides.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had on Wednesday urged the court not to make its report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav.

Varanasi district court judge A K Vishvesh then adjourned the matter till Thursday.

However, on Thursday, he could not take up the matter as he was engaged at an event related to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, his office said and added that the matter was then posted for Friday.

Following a July 21 order of the district court, the ASI had carried out the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey was ordered by the court after the petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

On Wednesday, Yadav had said the ASI requested the court for four more weeks before the sealed survey report is opened.

The ASI submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.

Yadav said the ASI referred to a recent judgment of the Allahabad High Court while seeking four weeks' time.

The Allahabad High Court had on December 19 dismissed several pleas from the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking restoration of a temple where the Gyanvapi mosque now stands in Varanasi.

In its observation, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had said the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, did not define religious character and this can only be determined through evidence presented in the court by opposing parties.

Either the Gyanvapi compound has a Hindu religious character or a Muslim religious character. It can't have dual character at the same time, the judge had said.

The trial in this case of vital national importance should be concluded as soon as possible, preferably within six months. If required, the lower court may direct ASI for a further survey," the high court had observed.

Yadav on Thursday said that this high court order is likely to be put before Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court of Varanasi on January 19.

The counsel for the ASI, Amit Srivastav, had on Wednesday told the judge of the district court that high court had also said in its order that, if necessary, the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court can order a survey of the Gyanvapi complex once again.

Therefore, if the survey report comes in the public domain now, a situation of contradiction may arise. Therefore, four weeks' time should be given to open the survey report and make it available to the parties, the counsel had said.

During the hearing in the district court on Wednesday, the Hindu side referred to its application to the Supreme Court seeking permission for cleaning the mosque 'wazu khana' (used by people for ritual ablutions before offering namaz) as several fish have died there.

The Muslim side raised objection to this and said the 'wazu khana' is their property and they should be given the responsibility to clean it.

The Hindu side told the district court that the 'wazu khana' was sealed on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Hindu side also said that it should be cleaned either by them or the administration. The matter is also likely to be taken up by the court on Friday, M M Yadav said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor shares how Khushi Kapoor is similar to their late mother Sridevi: 'Woh chup chaap rehti hai par...'

Sangram Singh says Bigg Boss has changed over the years: 'Pehle show ki maryada thi, aaj kal ke bacche...' | Exclusive

Meet IIT graduate with over Rs 300 crore salary package, he left Yahoo to join…

Shagun explains why he's not inspired by Singham, Simmba for his cop character in Mera Balam Thanedaar: 'Why take...'

Meet Mehak Dhingra, India star Virat Kohli's niece, daughter of his elder sister, her father is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE