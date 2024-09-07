Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Discovered power to...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pens note on Bharat Jodo Yatra's 2nd anniversary

Anil Ambani's RInfra eyes EV market; know how this might affect brother Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries

Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

9 richest film families of Bollywood

8 high protein breakfast with no eggs

8 high protein breakfast with no eggs

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

HomeIndia

India

Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: This new semi-high-speed train is specially designed to connect two famous tourist spots within the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vande Bharat Express trains have turned out to be a blessing for frequent travellers. The Indian Railways has started operating the New Vande Bharat Express between Agra and Varanasi via Prayagraj, which is good news for the people of Uttar Pradesh. This brand-new, semi-high-speed train was created especially to link two well-known tourist destinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Four stations are scheduled for pit stops along the way; railway officials just provided the official itinerary.

Regarding the Varanasi Agra and the Vande Bharat Express, the Railway Board has confirmed By offering a simple route of transportation between Agra and Varanasi, the Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to grow in popularity among international travellers who wish to visit both cities.

Varanasi- Agra New Vande Bharat Express: Timetable

  • From Agra to Varanasi:
  • Departure: 6:00 AM from Agra Cantt
  • Arrival: 1:00 PM at Varanasi Junction
  • Stops: Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Prayagraj
  • From Varanasi to Agra:
  • Departure: 3:20 PM from Varanasi Junction
  • Arrival: 10:20 PM at Agra Cantt
  • Stops: Prayagraj (at 4:50 PM), Kanpur, Etawah, Tundla
  • Note: The train doesn’t run on Fridays for maintenance.

The Vande Bharat Express, which will link Varanasi and Agra, is scheduled to launch service six days a week. The New Vande Bharat Express would ease commuters' lives by completing the 573 km trip between the two cities in around 7 hours. The Agra Railway Division's first Agra Cantt-Varanasi Vande Bharat train is quite noteworthy. Additionally, all of the train managers and loco pilots on board are native Agranos.

Here at the BEML facility, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype on Sunday. According to Vaishnaw, the coach would go through a tough ten days of trials and tests before being put on the track for more testing. In the following three months, the train is anticipated to be available for passenger use, he continued.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sarika AK, who battled cerebral palsy, yet cracked UPSC exam with commendable rank of...

Meet Sarika AK, who battled cerebral palsy, yet cracked UPSC exam with commendable rank of...

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav's 'crazy dream' of making film passes through test of love, friendship

Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav's 'crazy dream' of making film passes through test of love, friendship

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail, challenging CBI arrest today

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail, challenging CBI arrest today

Boeing’s Starliner returns to Earth without NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, watch video

Boeing’s Starliner returns to Earth without NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement