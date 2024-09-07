Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: This new semi-high-speed train is specially designed to connect two famous tourist spots within the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Vande Bharat Express trains have turned out to be a blessing for frequent travellers. The Indian Railways has started operating the New Vande Bharat Express between Agra and Varanasi via Prayagraj, which is good news for the people of Uttar Pradesh. This brand-new, semi-high-speed train was created especially to link two well-known tourist destinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Four stations are scheduled for pit stops along the way; railway officials just provided the official itinerary.

Regarding the Varanasi Agra and the Vande Bharat Express, the Railway Board has confirmed By offering a simple route of transportation between Agra and Varanasi, the Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to grow in popularity among international travellers who wish to visit both cities.

Varanasi- Agra New Vande Bharat Express: Timetable

From Agra to Varanasi:

Departure: 6:00 AM from Agra Cantt

Arrival: 1:00 PM at Varanasi Junction

Stops: Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Prayagraj

From Varanasi to Agra:

Departure: 3:20 PM from Varanasi Junction

Arrival: 10:20 PM at Agra Cantt

Stops: Prayagraj (at 4:50 PM), Kanpur, Etawah, Tundla

Note: The train doesn’t run on Fridays for maintenance.

The Vande Bharat Express, which will link Varanasi and Agra, is scheduled to launch service six days a week. The New Vande Bharat Express would ease commuters' lives by completing the 573 km trip between the two cities in around 7 hours. The Agra Railway Division's first Agra Cantt-Varanasi Vande Bharat train is quite noteworthy. Additionally, all of the train managers and loco pilots on board are native Agranos.

Here at the BEML facility, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype on Sunday. According to Vaishnaw, the coach would go through a tough ten days of trials and tests before being put on the track for more testing. In the following three months, the train is anticipated to be available for passenger use, he continued.