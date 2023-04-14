Vande Metro to start connecting major cities 100km apart, frequency 4-5 times per day, to start from...

Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Railways, presented an update on the government's intentions to build the Vande Metro, a metro rail system that will link key cities that are less than 100 kilometers away. The development comes following the successful launch of the Vande Bharat trains in various parts of the country. The Vande Metro network will be operational by the end of 2023, according to Vaishnaw in an interview with the news agency ANI.

The Vande Metro is made to run often, with trains running four to five times a day between cities that are not more than 100 kilometres away. As a result, commuters will have access to convenient and economical transit options. The metro network is anticipated to ease traffic on local trains and shorten commute times for job seekers and students.

The success of the Vande Bharat trains led to the start of the Vande Metro project. The project aims to provide a world-class experience to travellers and is similar to Europe's regional trains. Reports suggest that the Vande Metro trains will include eight coaches. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and the Research Design and Standard Organization in Lucknow have both received directives to launch the metro as soon as possible.

Vaishnaw also provided information on the High-Speed Test Track, which was built to expedite the production of high-speed trains. In Rajasthan's Jodhpur Division, between Gudha and Thathana Mithri, the BG Dedicated Test Track is being built. It has a mainline of 23 km, a 3 km-long accelerated testing loop at Nawa, a 20 km-long high-speed loop at Gudha, and a 20 km-long curve testing loop at Mithri.

The Railways Minister predicted that India will soon begin exporting its Vande Bharat trains, and stated that comprehensive testing facilities for rolling stocks are being developed in line with the UIC-518/EN-14363 guidelines. Work on the test track is progressing at a fast pace, with completion expected by December.

