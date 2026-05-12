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Vande Mataram vs Tamil Anthem row deepens, TVK opposes national song first, details here

On Sunday, TVK drew criticism from its allies after Vande Mataram was played before the Tamil Anthem and the National Anthem during Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 12, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

Vande Mataram vs Tamil Anthem row deepens, TVK opposes national song first, details here
Image source: ANI
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Following backlash over Vande Mataram being played ahead of the Tamil anthem and the national anthem at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Tamil Nadu, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) clarified that the order was as per the Governor’s office directions. TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna said the long-standing convention of playing the Tamil anthem first and ending with the national anthem would remain unchanged.  

“At the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and other ministers, held under the leadership of the Acting Governor of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, first Vande Mataram, then the national anthem, and thirdly Tamil greeting was played. This new practice is not suitable for Tamil Nadu,” Arjuna said in a social media post.

The response from TVK came after its alliance partners CPI and VCK, among others, questioned the decision and sought clarity.

TVK rejects last spot for Tamil anthem, blames union govt directive

TVK stressed that the new government does not support placing the Tamil anthem last, stating, “When we conveyed this to the Governor, we were informed that the Governor is required to act as per the Union Government’s new circular.”  

“In this unavoidable situation, the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was played as the third song. However, this new practice will not be followed in the future,” the party clarified.

Prioritising Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana over Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu has triggered a political controversy in the state, with even TVK allies CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) openly criticizing the move.  

Condemning the move, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian sought a response from the state government, saying the Tamil invocation has customarily opened government functions and must be given proper importance.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan also condemned the move in a sharply worded letter, calling it “deeply shocking and disturbing.” “We find it impossible to attribute this occurrence to mere oversight or negligence,” Thirumavalavan said, seeking a public clarification from Vijay.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, an ally of the AIADMK-led NDA, also asked the state government to ensure Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is given proper importance at all official events and functions.

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