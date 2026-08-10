Vande Mataram to be sung before PM Modi’s Red Fort address on Independence Day for first time

For the first time during Independence Day celebrations, the Red Fort will witness Vande Mataram being sung before Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag and addresses the nation.

The national song of India, Vande Mataram, will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time as part of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. This marks a significant change in the traditional ceremony as the song will be performed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, adding a new element to the annual national celebration.

Defence Secretary RK Singh revealed the special sequence to the media on preparations for the 80th Independence Day. ''This is the first time we are doing it with that sequence. The sequence is that he (PM Modi) arrives on the rampart, then the national song is played, and everybody keeps standing. Thereafter, he unfurls the flag and the national anthem is played,'' he said.

Vande Mataram before PM Modi's address to the nation

As planned by the Defence Ministry, PM Modi will arrive on the ramparts of the Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, following which Vande Mataram will be sung. The Prime Minister will then unfurl the national flag, following which the national song, Jana Gana Mana, will be sung.

As part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, for the first time ever, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' would be sung from the ramparts of Red Fort: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/tWNYJrdnho — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

150 years of Vande Mataram

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Vande Mataram was first published in his novel Anandamath in 1882. It later became a popular symbol of India's freedom movement, inspiring people during the struggle for Independence against British rule.

Vande Mataram gets legal protection ahead of 150th anniversary

Ahead of the 150th anniversary of the national song, the Parliament cleared the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, giving Vande Mataram the same legal protection as the national anthem.

As per the new law, insulting or disrupting a rendition of Vande Mataram is now a punishable offence, carrying a prison term of up to three years, a fine, or both.