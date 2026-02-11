FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vande Mataram to be played before Jana Gana Mana: Centre's new guidelines for national song; Why?

Those who disrupt or prevent others from respecting the national anthem and the national song can be sentenced to a maximum of three years in jail, under the new guidelines.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

Vande Mataram to be played before Jana Gana Mana: Centre's new guidelines for national song; Why?
Under the new rules for the national song, 'Vande Mataram', it must be played before the national anthem, 'Jana, Gana, Mana', at all government events and in all schools, the Union Home Ministry said on Wednesday morning. The new rules mandated that a 3-minute, 10-second, six-stanza version of the national song be played or sung at a raft of official occasions.

Vande Mataram: What are the new guidelines

The Centre issued a 10-page order on January 28, stating that if the national song and the national anthem are sung or played together, Vande Mataram will be played first. The new rule requires the audience to stand in attention during the singing or playing.
The national song will be required to be played at civilian awards ceremonies, like the Padma awards, and all other events attended by the President, during their arrival and departure. It will also be played in public spaces like cinema halls, though standing up is not mandatory in this instance.

Those who disrupt or prevent others from respecting the national anthem and the national song can be sentenced to a maximum of three years in jail, under the new guidelines.

Why are new guidelines for the national song Vande Mataram?

The government have earlier plans to extend protocols covering the national anthem – under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act – to 'Vande Mataram'.The centre's mandate is to play all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, including the four stanzas removed by Congress in 1937, at official events. This move may likely spark controversy, especially with the BJP and Congress already clashing over the song's history. The BJP had previously accused Nehru of opposing Vande Mataram, citing letters which the Congress disputed. The row has a political subtext, with the Assembly election in Bengal looming. The Congress has hit back, accusing the BJP of selectively using quotes and not practising what they preach on nationalism.

 

