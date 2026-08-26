FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says Delhi Lakshmi Yojana reflects PM Modi's commitment

CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says DLY reflects PM's resolve

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time

Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas of national song

Shivakumar has backed the Congress position, saying the state government will follow the party’s decision and sing only the first two stanzas at government programmes.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas of national song
Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas of national song
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the Vande Mataram row, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar backed the Congress's stance on singing two stanzas of the national song. He said the decision to sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram on Independence Day was made without his knowledge. 

Karnataka CM vows 'no more full Vande Mataram'

 "I believe in my party’s ideology. Whatever we have decided, I stand by that. I think without my knowledge, or in the Governor's house, it may happen, but in future and in any government programmes, we will stand by what we had earlier, the two stanzas," Shivkumar said at the India Today Roundtable in Karnataka, when queried about the full rendition during the I-Day event.

Shivkumar defended the Congress’s position, saying the party believes in diversity and inclusivity, while accusing the BJP of practising appeasement politics. He stressed that India’s diverse languages, cultures and regions must be respected while questioning the idea of associating religion with elements such as air, water and the sun while discussing the Hindu versus Hindutva debate.

"This is a country of different languages, cultures and regions. We respect everyone. There is no religion in the sun, water or air. You cannot change these things, you have to breathe the same air and drink the same water that everyone else does. So, is there any religion in the air, water, plants or the sun?" Shiva Kumar said when asked for his take on the Hindu vs Hindutva debate.

Last week, the Congress Working Committee also decided that only the first two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events, citing the party's 1937 resolution. The decision followed days of controversy after the BJP accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi of conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, and demanded a public apology. 

After the CWC meeting, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party's stand on the recitation of Vande Mataram was clear and that it would follow the decisions taken by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1937.

Why Congress vs BJP over Vande Mataram?

The Congress argues that the later stanzas contain references to Hindu goddesses such as Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, and could therefore be uncomfortable or objectionable for people from other communities. The BJP-led government said limiting the song amounts to disrespecting Vande Mataram, which played a major role in India’s freedom movement. The dispute has become part of the larger Congress-BJP debate over nationalism, secularism, appeasement politics and Hindutva.

In the Lok Sabha, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by voice vote. The Bill, which seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', a criminal offence, was passed after a brief discussion amid uproar by Opposition MPs. The Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha a day earlier. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found in eateries
'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says Delhi Lakshmi Yojana reflects PM Modi's commitment
CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 2500 aid for sisters, says DLY reflects PM's resolve
Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas of national song
Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas
Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time
Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking
BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets, cockroaches at Delhi's JW Marriott
BRICS Summit Hotels Under Scanner: FSSAI finds expired sweets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement