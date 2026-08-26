Vande Mataram Row Escalates: Karnataka CM vows to sing only two stanzas of national song

Shivakumar has backed the Congress position, saying the state government will follow the party’s decision and sing only the first two stanzas at government programmes.

Amid the Vande Mataram row, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar backed the Congress's stance on singing two stanzas of the national song. He said the decision to sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram on Independence Day was made without his knowledge.

Karnataka CM vows 'no more full Vande Mataram'

"I believe in my party’s ideology. Whatever we have decided, I stand by that. I think without my knowledge, or in the Governor's house, it may happen, but in future and in any government programmes, we will stand by what we had earlier, the two stanzas," Shivkumar said at the India Today Roundtable in Karnataka, when queried about the full rendition during the I-Day event.

Shivkumar defended the Congress’s position, saying the party believes in diversity and inclusivity, while accusing the BJP of practising appeasement politics. He stressed that India’s diverse languages, cultures and regions must be respected while questioning the idea of associating religion with elements such as air, water and the sun while discussing the Hindu versus Hindutva debate.

"This is a country of different languages, cultures and regions. We respect everyone. There is no religion in the sun, water or air. You cannot change these things, you have to breathe the same air and drink the same water that everyone else does. So, is there any religion in the air, water, plants or the sun?" Shiva Kumar said when asked for his take on the Hindu vs Hindutva debate.

Last week, the Congress Working Committee also decided that only the first two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events, citing the party's 1937 resolution. The decision followed days of controversy after the BJP accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi of conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, and demanded a public apology.

After the CWC meeting, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party's stand on the recitation of Vande Mataram was clear and that it would follow the decisions taken by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1937.

Why Congress vs BJP over Vande Mataram?

The Congress argues that the later stanzas contain references to Hindu goddesses such as Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, and could therefore be uncomfortable or objectionable for people from other communities. The BJP-led government said limiting the song amounts to disrespecting Vande Mataram, which played a major role in India’s freedom movement. The dispute has become part of the larger Congress-BJP debate over nationalism, secularism, appeasement politics and Hindutva.

In the Lok Sabha, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by voice vote. The Bill, which seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', a criminal offence, was passed after a brief discussion amid uproar by Opposition MPs. The Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha a day earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)