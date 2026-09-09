Vande Mataram Row Deepens: Omar Abdullah backs full national song, Congress opposes

Congress and National Conference clash over the full version of Vande Mataram at a Srinagar film festival, with BJP attacking Congress over its stand on the national song.

A political clash erupted after the full version of Vande Mataram was played at an international film festival in Srinagar on Monday, with the Congress objecting to the full version and dictating it to the National Conference.

Congress vs National Conference over Vande Mataram: What happened

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who attended the event, said the Congress cannot dictate terms to its alliance partners. The BJP, on the other hand, accused Congress of taking a stand similar to the Muslim League.

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal shared the video of the full version of Vande Mataram and urged its ally, the National Conference, to support Congress in using the truncated version of the song. That's when the NC told the Congress that it cannot dictate terms to alliance partners.

Venugopal said the full version does not fit India’s pluralistic ethos and urged allies to follow Congress’ decision to sing only the two-stanza version. "The full version of Vande Mataram sits uneasily with the syncretic and pluralist ethos that our freedom fighters envisioned and nurtured for India," he posted on X. He added, "For us, the considered judgment of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Acharya Narendra Dev, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu and J B Kripalani - shaped in no small part by the counsel of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore - remains paramount."

The NC rejected this, saying they cannot tell what or how much to sing. "As an alliance partner, you can't dictate terms, whether to sing or how much to sing. Venugopal has the right to tweet, but can't impose. It is people's choice. We are against imposing anything on people," NC leader Bashir Ahmed said.

Congress leader Kapil Singh hit back, asking Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah to respect Congress’ decision rather than the “Nagpur” (RSS) line.

Vande Mataram row

Meanwhile, the BJP strongly attacked Congress, accusing it of becoming a “Muslim League” and opposing the full national song. BJP leader RS Pathania also said even separatists in Kashmir had not objected to Vande Mataram.

The Congress Working Committee had decided last month that only two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be sung at party events, following a 1937 Congress resolution. Earlier this year, the Centre mandated that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram be played before the national anthem at government events, schools and official ceremonies.