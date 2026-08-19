Vande Mataram row: Congress says will abide by Gandhi and Nehru's stance

Congress leader KC Venugopal said Vande Mataram and the National Anthem were emotional issues for the Congress, alleging that the BJP was politicising the matter.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday said the party's stand on the recitation of Vande Mataram was clear and that it would follow the decisions taken by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1937. Venugopal said "Vande Mataram" and the National Anthem are emotional issues for the Congress, alleging that the BJP was politicising the matter. He termed the controversy over its recitation at the Congress headquarters a "communication gap" and said the issue was closed.

Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, Venugopal said, "There is no confusion about that... Today, we discussed this during the CWC... Our stand is very clear. In 1937, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the topmost leadership of that time, whatever decisions they took, we will abide by those decisions. We are very clear on that: our Congress party workers will do only that. This is our decision."

"The Vande Mataram and National Anthem are emotional things for the Congress party. But it is political for the BJP. This is the difference between them and us...That is clearly a communication gap only. We are very clear about what happened there... That chapter is already closed. These are the versions of the BJP that distort the entire national issues, the paper leak, and others," he further said.

The controversy stems from video footage from the Congress headquarters showing Kharge and Sonia Gandhi conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, prompting the BJP to accuse the party's top leadership of disrespecting "Vande Mataram" and demand a public apology. Further, Venugopal raised concerns over the absence of an OBC column in the census questionnaire, alleging that the move was aimed at weakening the caste census and demanding clarity from the government. "We have discussed that also... the Congress President wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of India. I think we are very much concerned about that... their intention is very clear through this: they want to defeat the caste census itself. They are cheating the people of the country. We need clarity from the Government of India; we need clarity from the Prime Minister. Why is this type of cheating happening in the caste census? I think we are going to take it up again," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).