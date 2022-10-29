Vande Bharat Express meets with an accident again, hits cattle on track (photo: ANI)

Vande Bharat Express train has met with an accident again on Saturday. The newly-launched train hit a bull near Atul station in Gujarat at 8.17 am when the train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar. The train was detained for about 15 minutes, Indian Railways said. This is the third such incident in a month.

There is no damage to the train, except damage on the nose cone cover of the front coach -- driver coach, it added. Recently, the Vande Bharat train had an accident near Ahmedabad and Anand. The train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

