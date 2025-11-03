Vande Bharat sleeper trains launch delayed? Indian Railways shares BIG update, says, 'There are issues...'

Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to feature spacious berths so that the passengers can have a comfortable journey.

Vande Bharat sleeper train is one of the much-awaited projects by Indian Railways. It has faced major delays due to various challenges, including modifications to the design and issues with the supply chain. Now, the Railway Ministry has provided an update on the project, flagging furnishings and workmanship issues in the country’s first 16-car Vande Bharat sleeper train while granting sanctions to start its operations.

Indian Railways on Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

The Railway Board said, "There are issues related to furnishing and workmanship at many places in respect of sharp edges and comers at berthing area, window curtain handles, pigeon pockets between berth connectors, inviting cleaning issues etc." It pointed out the issues in a recent written communication addressed to the Director General, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the General Managers of all the railway zones, PTI reported.

Necessary corrective measures are required in the current rake, it said, adding that necessary design improvements are also needed for future rakes. The Ministry’s letter has further directed zones to observe all the conditions laid down by the RDSO for operations up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Elaborating on the sanctioning process, officials said that once RDSO takes final approval from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) for any newly-designed train, the CCRS forwards it to the Railway Ministry to give its sanction to start operations. "The CCRS during trial conveys its observations to the RDSO for compliance. In the case of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the RDSO sent its updated compliance on September 1, 2025," officials said.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route

Officials said that the Ministry’s letter dated October 28 has been sent to all the zones because the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s route is yet to be finalised. The Ministry has reiterated compliance with some of the issues, such as fire safety measures, fitment of Kavach 4.0, provision of a suitable and reliable communication system between loco pilots, train manager and adjacent station master, proper maintenance of all types of brake systems, among others.