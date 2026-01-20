Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s first journey sparks online debate as a viral video shows litter inside the new Kolkata, Guwahati coaches, raising questions about passenger civic sense.

India’s journey towards modern and comfortable rail travel took a major leap on January 17 with the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda Town Railway Station, the premium overnight train connects Howrah Junction in Kolkata with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati. While the train has impressed many with its world-class features and airline-style services, a viral video from its very first journey has sparked debate over passenger behaviour and civic responsibility.

A viral video shows litter inside the new coaches

Soon after the inaugural run, social media platforms were flooded with videos showcasing the train’s sleek interiors, modern sleeping coaches, and upgraded amenities. However, one video was shared by a travel vlogger. The clip showed empty paper cups, food wrappers, and litter scattered on the coach floor, despite dustbins being clearly available inside the compartment.

The vlogger questioned who should be held responsible. He asked whether the fault lay with the Railways, the government, or the passengers themselves. His caption summed up public sentiment online: 'The train is world-class, but our civic sense isn’t.' The video quickly went viral, triggering widespread discussion.

Passengers praise flight-like service on board

While the littering video drew criticism, several other clips painted a much more positive picture of the Vande Bharat Sleeper experience. In one video, passengers praised the flight-style food service, where pantry staff moved through coaches with trolleys to distribute meals individually. The staff were seen wearing gloves and hairnets, highlighting attention to hygiene and presentation.

Inside the food and snack experience

Food-related videos also gained traction online. Passengers shared glimpses of neatly packed snack boxes containing namkeen, sweets, baked items, and refreshments. First Class travellers posted detailed reviews of lunch and dinner meals, which included pulao, dal, aloo gobhi, parathas, rasgulla, and mishti doi.

Key Features Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is designed to cut travel time between Howrah and Kamakhya by nearly 2.5 hours. It has a design speed of 180 kmph and includes 16 coaches—AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier, and First Class.