FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'

PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DRHP soon

SARC Launches Davos Dialogue 2026 focusing on Capital, Deep Tech and Resilience

The 50: Ajay Devgn to host reality show with Farah Khan? New promo leaves netizens puzzled: 'Yeh Squid Game se liya hai'

Sensex tumbles 1065 points, Nifty dives 353 pts: Why did share market fall today?

Pakistan comes out in support of Bangladesh after BCB decides not to travel to India for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Delhi to launch single emergency helpline 112 for faster response: CM Rekha Gupta

Imtiaz Ali reacts to AR Rahman's controversy, says there's no 'communal bias' in Bollywood: 'His comments have been misconstrued'

Noida police arrest builder after techie Yuvraj Mehta's tragic death by drowning

Should India join Trump's 'Board of Peace'? $1 billion question amid diplomatic dilemma

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside ne

PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DRHP soon

PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DR

SARC Launches Davos Dialogue 2026 focusing on Capital, Deep Tech and Resilience

Davos Dialogue 2026: Capital, Deep Tech, and Resilience

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeIndia

INDIA

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s first journey sparks online debate as a viral video shows litter inside the new Kolkata, Guwahati coaches, raising questions about passenger civic sense.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s journey towards modern and comfortable rail travel took a major leap on January 17 with the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda Town Railway Station, the premium overnight train connects Howrah Junction in Kolkata with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati. While the train has impressed many with its world-class features and airline-style services, a viral video from its very first journey has sparked debate over passenger behaviour and civic responsibility.

A viral video shows litter inside the new coaches

Soon after the inaugural run, social media platforms were flooded with videos showcasing the train’s sleek interiors, modern sleeping coaches, and upgraded amenities. However, one video was shared by a travel vlogger. The clip showed empty paper cups, food wrappers, and litter scattered on the coach floor, despite dustbins being clearly available inside the compartment.

The vlogger questioned who should be held responsible. He asked whether the fault lay with the Railways, the government, or the passengers themselves. His caption summed up public sentiment online: 'The train is world-class, but our civic sense isn’t.' The video quickly went viral, triggering widespread discussion.

Passengers praise flight-like service on board

While the littering video drew criticism, several other clips painted a much more positive picture of the Vande Bharat Sleeper experience. In one video, passengers praised the flight-style food service, where pantry staff moved through coaches with trolleys to distribute meals individually. The staff were seen wearing gloves and hairnets, highlighting attention to hygiene and presentation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishwajeet kumar (@vs_monu)

Inside the food and snack experience

Food-related videos also gained traction online. Passengers shared glimpses of neatly packed snack boxes containing namkeen, sweets, baked items, and refreshments. First Class travellers posted detailed reviews of lunch and dinner meals, which included pulao, dal, aloo gobhi, parathas, rasgulla, and mishti doi.

Key Features Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is designed to cut travel time between Howrah and Kamakhya by nearly 2.5 hours. It has a design speed of 180 kmph and includes 16 coaches—AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier, and First Class.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'
Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside ne
PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DRHP soon
PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DR
SARC Launches Davos Dialogue 2026 focusing on Capital, Deep Tech and Resilience
Davos Dialogue 2026: Capital, Deep Tech, and Resilience
The 50: Ajay Devgn to host reality show with Farah Khan? New promo leaves netizens puzzled: 'Yeh Squid Game se liya hai'
The 50: Ajay to host reality show with Farah Khan? Netizens puzzled on new promo
Sensex tumbles 1065 points, Nifty dives 353 pts: Why did share market fall today?
Sensex tumbles 1065 points, Nifty dives 353 pts: Why did share market fall today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement