Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update, says, 'Two such...'

Earlier this year, the Railway Minister clarified that the launch will take place only after the second train is fully ready for regular service.

Vande Bharat sleeper train is one of the much-awaited projects of Indian Railways. The train will transform the long-distance travel experience for passengers. The new variant of Vande Bharat Express aims to offer enhanced comfort, speed and a premium travel experience. Now, the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared the latest updates on the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

While responding to queries raised by Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan, the minister, in a written reply on December 3, said, "To cater to long and medium distance overnight travel, the Sleeper variant of Vande Bharat train has been indigenously designed. Two such rakes have been manufactured and are under trial/ commissioning. The Vande Bharat Sleeper variant is having faster acceleration and deceleration." In September this year, Vaishnaw clarified that the launch will take place only after the second train is fully ready for regular service. This train has also been manufactured by BEML using ICF technology.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Features