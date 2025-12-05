FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update, says, 'Two such...'

Earlier this year, the Railway Minister clarified that the launch will take place only after the second train is fully ready for regular service.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 09:36 PM IST

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update, says, 'Two such...'
Vande Bharat sleeper train is one of the much-awaited projects of Indian Railways. The train will transform the long-distance travel experience for passengers. The new variant of Vande Bharat Express aims to offer enhanced comfort, speed and a premium travel experience. Now, the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared the latest updates on the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. 

While responding to queries raised by Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan, the minister, in a written reply on December 3, said, "To cater to long and medium distance overnight travel, the Sleeper variant of Vande Bharat train has been indigenously designed. Two such rakes have been manufactured and are under trial/ commissioning. The Vande Bharat Sleeper variant is having faster acceleration and deceleration." In September this year, Vaishnaw clarified that the launch will take place only after the second train is fully ready for regular service. This train has also been manufactured by BEML using ICF technology.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Features

  1. The new Vande Bharat sleeper train has 16 coaches for passengers, including 11 AC 3 tier, 4 AC 2 tier, and one AC First class compartment.
  2. The Vande Bharat sleeper train will be a semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set, capable of 160 kmph speed, and a testing speed of 180 kmph.
  3. The Vande Bharat sleeper aims to offer superior comfort levels with well-appointed coaches and padded berths.
  4. Advanced bio-vacuum toilets, similar to those in aeroplanes, are installed throughout. The train accommodates disabled passengers and includes baby care facilities. AC First class sections offer shower facilities with a hot water supply.
  5. The indigenous KAVACH anti-collision technology safeguards these trains. They incorporate regenerative braking systems to optimise energy consumption.
  6. The coaches feature automatically connecting doors between compartments. The gangways are fully sealed for a dust-free environment and temperature regulation.
  7. Passengers will have personal reading lights, power outlets, tables for refreshments. The doors open automatically at stoppages.

