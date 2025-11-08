FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know what's allowed, what's not amid 'very poor' AQI

Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'

No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on cricket's biggest rivalry

Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126

R Ashwin makes BOLD call on Dhruv Jurel after impressive show: 'Making it hard for...'

Rowdy Rathore 2 in making with Kannada director, but WITHOUT Akshay Kumar? Netizens brutally troll Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Yeh Kartik ya Vicky ko..'

PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey gets HUGE Rs 136 crore investment from foreign firm ahead of IPO, its business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: After 'justifying' cheating, Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes', gets brutally roasted: 'Mohalle wali aunty nikli'

Twinkle Khanna says Gen-Z 'changes partners like clothes' gets brutally roasted

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeIndia

INDIA

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Vande Bharat sleeper train launch: India's first Vande Bharat train sleeper coach maintenance facility will be ready by mid-2026 in Jodhpur.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vande Bharat news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday. However, India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train has yet to be launched. Earlier, there were reports that Indian Railways was preparing to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in October. As October is over, people are wondering about the launch date.

When will Vande Bharat sleeper train launch?

There is no update on the exact launch date. However, a senior North Western Railway official stated that the country's first Vande Bharat train sleeper coach maintenance facility will be ready by mid-2026 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, PTI reported. The state-of-the-art facility at Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway station is being constructed at a cost of Rs 360 crore, said Major Amit Swamy, North Western Railway's Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer.

The first phase of the maintenance and workshop depot, which includes a 600-metre track facility to maintain 24 sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat trains, will be ready by June, 2026. The second phase, with a 178-metre track, including a workshop and simulator facility, will be completed by June, 2027, he told reporters.

Vande Bharat train sleeper coach facility

The facility will also house a dedicated wheel rack system and a specialised testing laboratory, including the latest simulators for training and evaluating high-tech equipment, highlighting Indian Railways' focus on precision, safety and performance, he said. This facility will maintain only the sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat, which are being introduced shortly, Swamy said, adding that the project includes a three-tier inspection facility for Vande Bharat coaches.

READ | Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply

Who is executing the project?

The project is being executed by the North Western Railway with Railway Vikas Nigam Limited and Kinet Railway Solution, a joint venture between Russia and India, as technology partners. The first phase will cost Rs 167 crore and the second phase Rs 195 crore, he said. The facility in Jodhpur will have the capacity for maintenance of eight to nine trains daily, Swamy said.

"The depot will be capable of inspecting and maintaining three trains at the same time. The workshop in the depot will have advanced machinery for lifting entire train rakes, transferring bogies using a drop pit table, and wheel-turning systems that will ensure uninterrupted maintenance of the Vande Bharat trains,” he said. Vande Bharat coaches will have to be brought for maintenance at any of these facilities after four days or after travelling 3,500 km, he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know what's allowed, what's not amid 'very poor' AQI
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know...
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE